VIRGINIA NEWS— Man charged with attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old child in Fairfax County

Nikita Bondale, News Writer

Earlier this month, a 24-year old man named Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez allegedly attempted to kidnap the victim, a four-year-old girl, from her family’s apartment in Annandale, Virginia. Around 4:00 am, Fairfax County Police Department officers responded to a call at this residence. The victim’s mother described how she awoke to the sounds of window blinds and her daughter’s cries. When she went into the next room, she discovered that the living room window was open and found her daughter on the floor. The victim’s description of the intruder and fingerprints found at the scene led to the arrest. The Defendant, Rodriguez, was allegedly charged with attempted abduction and burglary by the District Attorney’s Office.