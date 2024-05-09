WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 33 protesters arrested at George Washington University

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District police arrested 33 pro-Palestine protestors from George Washington University’s campus Wednesday. Police also shut down the pro-Palestinian encampment at the university.

District Police Chief Pamela Smith said, “The District of Columbia and Metropolitan Police Department support individuals peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights.” She continued, “But as the chief of police, I need to be, and I am always guided by public safety. This space has been no different.”





