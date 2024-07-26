VIRGINIA NEWS- Former Supreme Court Justice’s daughter appointed to Virginia Board of Education

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Meg Bryce, daughter of the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, has been appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to the Virginia Board of Education. This appointment fills one of the two vacant seats on the nine-member board. Board President Grace Creasey, also appointed by Youngkin, welcomed Bryce, highlighting her expertise and potential contributions. Bryce, a college psychology teacher and mother, has faced criticism for withdrawing her children from Virginia’s public schools during the pandemic due to a loss of confidence in school leadership.

Bryce has been active in local education issues, having run unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the Albemarle County School Board, where she voiced her concerns about declining standards and lack of parental involvement. She has also written commentary opposing certain decisions by Albemarle County Schools. Despite being perceived as partisan due to her father’s legacy, Bryce expressed a desire for her views to be evaluated based on policies rather than her surname. She attended her first board work session on Wednesday and is expected to address her appointment during Thursday’s business meeting.