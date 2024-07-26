WORLD NEWS – Leader of Mexican cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada arrested in Texas

The Sinaloa cartel, co-founded by Zambada and Guzman after the collapse of the Guadalajara cartel in the late 1980s, is considered the primary supplier of drugs to the U.S. Despite El Chapo’s public notoriety, many believed El Mayo was the true leader, establishing early connections with Colombian cartels and flooding the US with cocaine, heroin, and later fentanyl. Zambada’s arrest is a major blow to the cartel, which has persisted despite numerous anti-drug efforts by the Mexican and US governments. His capture, which included a significant reward from the DEA, is seen as a major victory for US law enforcement and a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis.