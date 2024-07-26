NATIONAL NEWS – Southwest Airlines set to abandon open seating

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Southwest Airlines announced plans to eliminate its open-boarding system, which has been a hallmark of its service for over 50 years. The decision comes after extensive studies and customer surveys revealed that the majority of travelers now prefer assigned seating. This move aims to align Southwest with other major airlines, offering passengers the assurance of knowing their seat before arriving at the airport. The change marks a significant shift from the airline’s traditional boarding process, designed to maximize efficiency and minimize idle time for planes and crews.

Despite the open-boarding system’s popularity among loyal customers, Southwest CEO Robert Jordan believes that passengers will adapt to the new assigned seating arrangement. The airline cited that 80% of current customers and 86% of potential customers favor assigned seating, which has become a key factor in choosing other airlines. Alongside this change, Southwest plans to introduce premium seating with more legroom on a third of its planes and offer redeye flights starting in mid-February. These adjustments come as Southwest faces pressure from Elliott Investment Management and increased scrutiny from the Federal Aviation Administration, amid a competitive and challenging financial environment for the airline industry.