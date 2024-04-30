(BUY THE BOOK) BOOKS TO KNOW – BOOK OF THE MONTH: “Debut” by Don Gaitens, Chenise Puchailo, and Amy Gerein

Spud Publishing, Inc. invites you to experience our new book, “Debut”, the culmination of a peer review and workshop adventure undertaken by nine emerging artists and authors. From mind to media, five tales and ten captivating illustrations will take you to a mysterious early morning warehouse, a horse-headed enigma, an abandoned boon, a call answered, and a heart-wrenching paranormal battleground.

The anthology is co-authored by Don Gaitens, Chenise Puchailo, Amy Gerien, Rachel Sikorski, and Irish Williams. We are excited to share with you these original stories and accompanying artistic interpretations: Our “Debut.”

Purchase the book on Amazon.com or on Spudpub.com.