NATIONAL NEWS – Captain sentenced to 4 years for criminal negligence after 34 people died aboard scuba boat

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A federal judge sentenced Captain Jerry Boylan to four years in prison and three years of supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died aboard his vessel. Last year Boylan was found guilty of one count of neglect of ship officer.

On September 2, 2019, the Conception dive boat caught fire and 34 people trapped below deck died aboard the vessel. Boylan and four crew members who were above deck abandoned the ship and survived. The U.S. Coast Guard issued new safety rules after the maritime accident including installing fire detection and suppression equipment.





