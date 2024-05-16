SPORTS NEWS – 4-time golf champion Rory McIlroy files for divorce from his wife

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Pro-golfer Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stroll, according to court documents. The pair share a three-year-old daughter. McIlroy’s manager, Sean O’Flaherty said in a statement, “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

McIlroy is a four-time major champion. He is competing this week in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.





