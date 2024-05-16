NATIONAL NEWS – Speaker Mike Johnson defends Trump in his hush money trial

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

House Speaker Mike Johnson showed up to former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial Tuesday in New York. Trump has pleaded not guilty to accusations of falsifying financial records to cover a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In a post to social media, Johnson said, “I’m disgusted by what’s happening in the sham trial against President Trump. The American people can see it’s politically motivated.” He continued, “Their star witness, Michael Cohen, is a known liar who is clearly on a mission for personal revenge.”





