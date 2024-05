Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to two future campaign debates. The first is scheduled for June 27 and will be hosted by CNN. The second debate is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC.

In a post to social media confirming the debates, Biden said, “Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years.”