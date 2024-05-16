WORLD NEWS – Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico shot during assassination attempt

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Slovakia’s prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot Wednesday at a political event. Fico is currently hospitalized in Banska Bystrica.

Slovakia’s President Zuzana Čaputová shared a message on social media: “I am shocked.” She continued, “We are all shocked by the terrible and vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. We may not fully comprehend yet the seriousness of what has happened today.” Slovakian police have arrested and charged a suspect for attempted assassination.





