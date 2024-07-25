NATIONAL NEWS – New investigation into hiring of Sean Grayson charges in the murder of Sonya Massey

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The family of Sonya Massey is demanding an investigation into the hiring of Sean Grayson, a sheriff’s deputy charged with killing the 36-year-old Black woman in her Illinois home. They are concerned about his troubling record, which includes working at six law enforcement agencies in four years and two DUI charges. Grayson, who has since been fired, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct following the July 6 incident where Massey was shot after calling 911 about a suspected intruder.

Body-camera footage reveals that Grayson shot Massey after she picked up a pot of boiling water during their encounter. Grayson, who did not activate his body camera until after the shooting, was found to have used unjustified deadly force. Despite opportunities to use non-lethal methods, he opted for lethal force, resulting in severe criticism from local and state officials. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Massey’s family, has highlighted the incident as part of a broader pattern of police violence against Black individuals.