POLITICS NEWS – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, author of Juneteenth holiday, dies at 74

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Sheila Jackson Lee, a long-serving U.S. representative from Texas, has passed away at the age of 74 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Her family announced her death with a statement expressing deep grief and immense gratitude for her life. Known for her tireless advocacy for racial and criminal justice, human rights, and issues affecting women and children, Jackson Lee’s contributions were recognized globally. She served almost 30 years in Congress, where she was a senior member of key committees and reintroduced significant legislation, including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Jackson Lee’s political career began after she moved to Houston, where she served as a municipal judge and city council member before winning a U.S. House seat in 1994. Among her legislative achievements, she authored the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, creating a new federal holiday, and pushed for the reenactment of the Violence Against Women Act. Her legacy as a champion for justice and democracy will continue to inspire many. She is survived by her husband, two children, and several grandchildren.