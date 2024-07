CALENDAR OF EVENTS-JULY/AUGUST 2024

July

July 3rd 2024, 8:00 PM Clint Black 35th Anniversary of Killin’ Time with special guest Brittney Spencer Filene Center –1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

July 5th 7:30 PM TLC Filene Center –1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

July 7th 2024, 2:00 PM, Aria Jukebox The Barns 1635 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

July 7th 5:30 PM McGee Band Emmet swimming Virginia Coalition Filene Center 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

July 11th 8:00 PM RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles, Filene Center –

July 12, 2024, 8:00 PM Steve Treviño MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD, United States

July 12th 2024, 10:30AM The Amazing Max, Theatre-in-the-Woods – 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 2218

July 20, 2024, 7:00 PM Joey Fatone & AJ McLean: A Legendary Night,MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD, United States

July 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM – ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips Weekends at The Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

July 26th 2024, 7:30 PM The Commodores & The Pointer MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD, United States

July 26th 2024, 8:00 PM Ghostbusters In Concert National Symphony Orchestra, Filene Center 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

July 27th 2024,8:00 PM Fantasia MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD, United States

July 28th 2024, 8:00 PM Black Pumas Filene Center 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

August

August 2, 2024, 8:00 PM French Montana – Gotta See It to Believe It Tour at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

.

August 3rd 8:00pm Lucky Daye: The Algorithm Tour 101 MGM National Avenue Oxon Hill, MD 20745

August 4, 2024, 8:00 PM Eric Johnson – Straight Up Tones at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910

August 6th 7:00 Train , REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

August 18th 8:00 PM Boyz II Men Filene Center – 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

August 10, 2024, 8:00 PM Asim Azhar X Aur The World Tour at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 11th 8:00 PM The Concert A Tribute toABBA Filene Center 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

August 11, 2024, 8:00 PM Beres Hammond at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 31st 8:00 PM The Roots Digable Planets Arrested Development, Filene Center – 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

August 17, 2024, 8:00 PM Bop to the Top Presents: Best of Broadway at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 19, 2024, 7:00 PM New Found Glory – Catalyst 20 Years at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 21, 2024, 8:00 PM Crumb at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 23, 2024, 8:00 PM Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 24, 2024, 8:00 PM Santigold at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 25, 2024, 8:00 PM. Forrest Frank at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 27, 2024, 8:00 PM Colde – Blueprint North America Tour 2024 at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910.

August 29, 2024, 8:00 PM Magic Men Australia at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD 20910

August 30, 3024, 8:00 PM A Night With The Legendary Earthquake MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD, United States