POLITICS NEWS – California Governor, Gavin Newson, mandates the removal of homeless encampments

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

California Governor Gavin Newsom has mandated the removal of homeless encampments from public property, citing urgent public health and safety concerns. This decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing such bans. Newsom’s executive order instructs state agencies to prioritize clearing the most hazardous encampments and connecting residents with service providers to store their belongings for 60 days. While some cities and counties have welcomed the move, homeless services providers are skeptical, arguing it doesn’t address the root causes of homelessness in a state with extremely high housing costs.

Reactions to the order are mixed. Some local officials, like San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, emphasize their cities’ ongoing efforts to address homelessness through housing and services rather than criminalization. Conversely, some critics, including former Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin and Assembly Member Alex Lee, view the sweeping of encampments as ineffective and morally wrong. Despite these criticisms, others, such as Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, support Newsom’s directive, advocating for collaborative solutions between state agencies, cities, and counties to achieve permanent results.