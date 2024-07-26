MARYLAND NEWS – Silver Spring man accused of brutally beating landlord sentenced to 27 years

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Geofrey Gaitan, a 31-year-old man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the near-fatal attack on his landlord in 2020. After two trials ended in hung juries, Gaitan was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder in April. The incident occurred on April 19, 2020, when police found the 63-year-old victim unconscious in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor. Witnesses reported hearing commotion and seeing Gaitan assault the victim before calling the authorities.

The victim, who had been late on rent payments, suffered life-threatening injuries, including multiple skull fractures and a permanent traumatic brain injury. After being hospitalized, he was left unable to perform basic functions like dressing and feeding himself. Following his prison sentence, Gaitan will face five years of supervised probation. The severity of the attack and the lasting impact on the victim’s health were emphasized in the court’s proceedings.