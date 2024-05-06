ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Halle Berry advocates for menopause funding on Capitol Hill

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Actor Halle Berry spoke at the U.S. Capitol Thursday in support of more funding and research for menopause. Berry is backing a group of bipartisan senators who are calling for legislation that would provide $275 million toward menopause education and research.

Berry said, “I’m in menopause, OK?” She continued, “The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens. Our doctors can’t even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey.”





