NATIONAL NEWS – Obama official Peggy Moore and wife Hope Wood killed in car crash

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A former campaign official for former President Barack Obama, Peggy Moore, died Friday alongside her wife, Hope Wood, in a car accident. In 2019 the couple founded an organization development consultancy, Hope Action Change.

The East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club shared a post, “We at East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club are devastated to hear of the passing of past President Peggy Moore and her wife Hope Wood.” The post continues, “Moore was a force of change in Oakland and the East Bay.”





