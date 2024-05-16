MARYLAND NEWS – Angela Alsobrooks defeats David Trone, winning the Democrat nomination for Senate seat in Maryland

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks defeated Rep. David Trone Tuesday to secure the Democrat nomination for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat. Trone spent more than $60 million during his campaign. Alsobrooks will now face former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in November.

In a post to social media, Alsobrooks said, “My name is Angela Alsobrooks, and I am officially your Democratic nominee in Maryland’s Senate race.” She continued, “On November 5, 2024, we are going to defeat Larry Hogan, keep Maryland blue, and keep our Senate under Democratic control — spread the word.”





