VIRGINIA NEWS – Varsity baseball team forfeits season after racism allegations

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The boy’s varsity baseball team for Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach has forfeited the remainder of their season following racism and harassment allegations. Kempsville High School principal Melissa George sent a message to parents, “After our lengthy investigation after we received allegations of racism on the baseball team earlier in April, we have found that racism, hate speech, and harassment have been an ongoing issue for multiple years.”

George later sent a follow-up message to parents informing them that the remainder of the season would be forfeited. The investigation into allegations will continue, according to George.





