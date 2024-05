Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A bride-to-be, Katie, was shot Friday during her bachelorette party at Dupont Circle nightclub, Decades DC. Five Decades employees were also shot.

Katie said, “I will never return to the streets of D.C. I was doing nothing wrong in what was supposed to be the safest place in D.C. and I got shot.” The suspect, Rennwel Mantock, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and multiple counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.