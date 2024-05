Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said that the state plans to rebuild the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge by 2028. Wiedefeld said, “We believe it will take just over four years. So, we’re anticipating opening for service in the fall of 2028.”

The estimated cost is between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, according to Wiedefeld. There is still one missing construction worker whom recovery teams are still searching for.