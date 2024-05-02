NATIONAL NEWS – Police clear pro-Palestine encampment from UCLA campus

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Police have cleared the pro-Palestine encampment on the University of California, Los Angeles’ campus. Police issued an unlawful assembly order after counter-protesters attacked pro-Palestinian protestors Tuesday night. The counter-protestors released fireworks and smoke bombs on the pro-Palestinian protesters.

The university issued a safety alert Thursday, “AVOID THE AREA of Dickson Plaza due to police activity; Police have ordered an evacuation of Dickson Plaza due to an unlawful assembly. DO NOT re-enter the area of Dickson Plaza & follow the direction of public safety personnel. UCLA has modified campus operations.”