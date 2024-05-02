MARYLAND NEWS – 5th Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse victim recovered

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Officials working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge cleanup recovered the body of a fifth roadwork crew member who died in the collapse. The body has been identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie.

Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Roland L. Butler Jr. said, “We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family.” He continued, “Along with our local, state, and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.” There is still one construction worker missing from the bridge collapse.