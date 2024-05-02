SPORTS NEWS – Washington Spirit’s Croix Bethune makes history with 3 assists in a game

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Washington Spirit’s Croix Bethune made history on Wednesday night as the team played the Chicago Red Stars. Bethune became the fifth player in the National Women’s Soccer League’s history to have three assists in one game. She also is the first in the Spirit’s club history and the youngest player in league history to do so.

The Washington Spirit’s account made a post saying, “Croix was cooking tonight and made history!” Bethune was selected third overall in the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League by the Spirit.





