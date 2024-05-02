Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Arizona lawmakers vote to repeal near-total abortion ban

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Arizona Senate voted Wednesday to appeal the state’s near-total abortion ban. On April 9. the state’s Supreme Court ruled that an 1864 law that prohibits abortion for any reason other than saving a woman’s life to be the law. The Senate repealed that decision in a 16-14 vote. 

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said, “Arizona women should not have to live in a state where politicians make decisions that should be between a woman and her doctor.” She continued, “While this repeal is essential for protecting women’s lives, it is just the beginning of our fight to protect reproductive healthcare.”



