VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia bans declawing cats

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill banning the practice of declawing cats. The summary of the bill states, “Makes unlawful the practice of declawing cats for any person engaged in the practice of veterinary medicine except as necessary for a therapeutic purpose, as defined in the bill.”

House Delegate Marty Martinez introduced the bill. Virginia is the third state in the country to ban declawing cats. New York was the first state to ban the practice in 2019 and Maryland followed in 2022.





