ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Candace Parker named the president of Adidas women’s basketball

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Retired Women’s National Basketball Association player Candace Parker has been appointed as the president of Adidas women’s basketball. Parker announced her retirement in April. She first signed with Adidas in 2008.

In a post to social media, Adidas said, “After 16 years as a brand partner, we’re honored to announce Candace Parker as President of adidas Women’s Basketball. This new leadership role symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. it’s about fostering a movement focused on representation, access and innovation.”





