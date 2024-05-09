MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland Cycling Classic postponed until 2025 due to bridge collapse

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Maryland Cycling Class has been posted until 2025. Officials cited Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and the upcoming Paris Olympics as reasons behind the postponement.

President of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland Terry Hasseltine said, “This brief pause in 2024 will allow the event to return in 2025 with even more vigor and momentum.” He continued, “The Maryland Cycling Classic is a premier cycling event on a global stage. We have delivered a product that continues to grow and are excited about the path forward.”





