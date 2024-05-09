NATIONAL NEWS – UmaSofia Srivastava of New Jersey resigns as Miss Teen USA

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

UmaSofia Srivastava announced her resignation as Miss Teen USA Wednesday. Srivastava of New Jersey won the title in September 2023. She is the first Mexican-Indian American to serve in the role.

In a post to social media, Srivastava said, “After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023.” She continued, “After careful consideration, l’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”





