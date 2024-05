Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil is experiencing the state’s worst flooding in 80 years. The death toll has reached 100 and 160,00 people have been displaced.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite previously warned citizens, “The water level will rise and it will affect you.” He continued, “Please, believe the alerts and help us save lives. Let’s reduce the damage so we can be together to rebuild.”