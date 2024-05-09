NATIONAL NEWS – Republicans, led by Rep. Greene, loses vote to oust Speaker Johnson

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House voted 359-43 to save Speaker Mike Johnson from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA), attempt to oust him. Ten Republicans voted with Greene in favor of removing Johnson from his speakership.

After the vote, Johnson said, “I appreciate the show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort.” He continued, “Hopefully, this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress. It’s regrettable. It’s not who we are as Americans, and we’re better than this. We need to get beyond it.”