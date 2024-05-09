Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Barron Trump selected as a delegate for Florida Republican Convention

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump’s son, Barron, was picked by the Republican Party of Florida to serve as a delegate for the state’s Republican National Convention. Trump is graduating high school on May 17. 

Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said, “We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and even Trump family members.” He continued, “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”



