NATIONAL NEWS – Barron Trump selected as a delegate for Florida Republican Convention

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump’s son, Barron, was picked by the Republican Party of Florida to serve as a delegate for the state’s Republican National Convention. Trump is graduating high school on May 17.

Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said, “We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and even Trump family members.” He continued, “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”





