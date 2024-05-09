NATIONAL NEWS – Black U.S. airman killed after the police burst into wrong apartment

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, was fatally shot after the police burst into the wrong apartment and killed him. Fortson was in his off-base residence on May 3 when officers burst through the door and shot him six times, according to the family’s attorney, Ben Crump. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Crump said, “The circumstances surrounding Roger’s death raise serious questions that demand immediate answers from authorities, especially considering the alarming witness statement that the police entered the wrong apartment.” He continued, “The narrative released by law enforcement, which falsely suggests that Roger posed a threat, is deeply troubling and inconsistent with the details provided by that witness: Roger was home alone, causing no disturbance, when his life was tragically cut short by law enforcement.”





