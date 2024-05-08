NATIONAL NEWS – TikTok sues U.S. government for First Amendment violation

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

TikTok is suing the United States government in an attempt to halt the scheduled enforcement of the app’s ban. President Joe Biden signed a bill on April 24 that would ban TikTok on January 19, 2025, if the app’s parent company, ByteDance, refuses to sell. Congress passed the bill claiming that TikTok threatens national security.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, TikTok argues that the bill passed by Congress violates the First Amendment. TikTok wrote, “For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban and bars every American from participating in a unique online community with more than 1 billion people worldwide.”





