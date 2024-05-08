NATIONAL NEWS – Boy Scouts of America to change their name citing inclusivity

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Boy Scouts of America are changing their name to “Scouting America.” President and chief executive officer of Boy Scouts of America Roger Krone said, “Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: We are committed to teaching young people to be prepared for life.” The change will be effective on February 8, 2025.

In a post to social media, the organization said, “The Boy Scouts of America today announced that it will rebrand to Scouting America, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of scouting.”