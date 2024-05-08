MARYLAND NEWS – Prince George’s County School System to host LGBTQ+ summit

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Prince George’s County Public Schools system is scheduled to hold its first LGBTQ+ summit this weekend. The summit will be virtual and will include sessions for students, staff, and parents.

Prince George’s County Public Schools Department of Family and Community Director Sheila Jackson said, “Prince George’s County Public Schools is truly committed to making sure that every student who enters our doors feels welcomed, feels accepted, feels appreciated and knows that the adults that are here … will make sure that we are supporting their development and their needs.” She continued, “It’s very important for our students to know that the adults who are the leaders in their lives understand and are knowledgeable about what their needs might be, what their experience is.”





