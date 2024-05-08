VIRGINIA NEWS – 2 people killed in small plane crash

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two people were killed Sunday when their small plane traveling to South Carolina crashed in Virginia. Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office officials received reports of a low-flying plane prior to the crash.

Authorities identified the individuals killed as pilot John W. Latham, 63, and passenger Niiben C.A. Ayivorh, 73. According to the National Transportation Safety Board investigators, parts of the plane separated from the aircraft during the flight. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.





