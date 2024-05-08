NATIONAL NEWS – Noelia Voigt resigns as Miss USA due to mental health concerns

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Noelia Voigt has resigned from her reign as Miss USA citing her mental health. Voigt, of Utah, was crowned in November 2023.

In a post to social media, Voigt said, “In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health.” She continued, “Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain.”





