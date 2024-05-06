NATIONAL NEWS – Kim Godwin stepping down as ABC News president

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Kim Godwin announced that she is stepping down as president of ABC News after three years. Godwin made history as the first Black woman to lead a television network news division. Her announcement comes months after ABC News’ parent company Walt Disney Co. appointed Debra O’Connell to oversee the news division.

In a post to social media, Godwin said, “… I depart ABC News and this profession with the sincerest sense of pride, accomplishment and gratitude. My heart is filled.” She continued, “I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success.”





