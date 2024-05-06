NATIONAL NEWS – Columbia University cancels main commencement ceremony over “Israeli apartheid”

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Columbia University announced the cancellation of the university’s main commencement ceremony which was scheduled for May 15. Students will still have their school-based smaller ceremonies. This announcement comes after weeks of protests on the campus where pro-Palestine students demanded that the university divest from Israeli apartheid completely.

The statement reads, “… We have decided to make the centerpiece of our Commencement activities our Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, rather than the University-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15.





