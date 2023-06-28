WORLD NEWS— President Biden responds to allegations of United States involvement in Russian coup

By Nikita Bondale, News Writer

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden gave a statement in response to the alleged coup attempt, which took place in Russia. Led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary Wagner Group, the rebellion was short lived, experts say it was conducted with the intention of ousting the current Russian military leadership. Accusations were instantly directed towards Russia’s opponents and nations such as the U.S., that are currently supportive of Ukraine in the present warfare. Subsequently, President Biden declared that the U.S. and NATO were not involved in this insurrection, rather, that it was a matter internal to Russia. U.S. officials attempted to clarify that they were not involved in this effort of destabilizing the Russian government, and that neither the U.S. nor other allies hope to escalate the already tumultuous violence between Russia and Ukraine.