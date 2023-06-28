WASHINGTON, DC NEWS — Women’s rights groups rally in Washington, D.C. on the anniversary of Dobbs decision

By Nikita Bondale, News Writer

In June of 2022, The Supreme Court ruled on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, which effectively took women’s right to an abortion from the people and gave the power to the states, overturning many landmark cases, such as Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). On the one-year anniversary of this monumental decision, abortion rights advocates gathered in Washington DC for a march that began at Columbus Circle and passed by the Supreme Court building. There were also several notable speakers featured both prior to and during the march. Mini Timmaraju, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, spoke about the aftermath of Dobbs and the long-term ramifications of the decision. Furthermore, members of the American Civil Liberties Association addressed how the Dobbs decision affects people of color and minority groups substantially more than others. The march concluded with a call-to-action urging participants and bystanders to call their representatives and vote to make change and return the choice of having an abortion to the people.