NATIONAL NEWS – House Republicans call for acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to step down

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

House Republicans are calling for acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to step down as she awaits Senate confirmation. Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif, said “It’s time for you to step down. Let’s do the right thing. It’s time for you to resign, and we’ll get a new secretary who can go through the process and be confirmed by the Senate. That’s what the American people deserve. That’s what American workers deserve.” Su was nominated in February 2023 by President Joe Biden.

Su said, “When I went through the nomination, the confirmation process, I met with a lot of senators and … I have great respect for the process, for their role.” She continued, “We’ll continue to remain hopeful while also remaining focused on the job that needs to be done.”