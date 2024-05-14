ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – 6-time Grammy award-winning saxophonist David Sanborn dies at 78

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Six-time Grammy award-winning saxophonist David Sanborn died Sunday at age 78. Sanborn passed from complications with prostate cancer. Throughout his career, Sanborn had collaborated with David Bowie and Stevie Wonder.

A post to Sanborn’s social media said, “It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, 6-time Grammy Award-winning, saxophonist, David Sanborn. Mr. Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications.”





