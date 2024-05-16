VIRGINIA NEWS – Alert: Blood pressure medicine Treprostinil recalled due to health risks

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Par Pharmaceuticals has issued a recall of Treprostinil, an injectable high-blood pressure medicine. The recall is a response to possible contamination of silicone particles in the solution. The products recalled were distributed to hospitals and wholesalers nationwide between June 16, 2022, and August 7, 2023.

Par Pharmaceuticals issued a voluntary recall of the seven lots of Treprostinil injection, “The product is being recalled due to the potential for the presence of silicone particulates in the product solution.” The statement continues, “Administration of an injectable product that contains particulate matter may result in local irritation or swelling in response to the foreign material. If the particulate matter reaches the blood vessels it can travel to various organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs or brain which can cause stroke and even lead to death.”





