VIRGINIA NEWS – VCU students walk out of graduation during Governor Youngkin’s speech

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia Commonwealth University students walked out of their commencement ceremony in protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s speech. More than 100 students are estimated to have walked out.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s chapter said, “The VCU NAACP, writes to express our profound consternation regarding recent decisions of administrators that threaten the fundamental principles of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DED) at our institution. As an organization dedicated to advancing the rights and opportunities of people of color, the NAACP is deeply troubled by VCU’s response to the political pressures exerted by Governor Glenn Youngkin, and our University administration’s acquiescence.” The statement continued, “Bestowing the honor of Commencement Speaker, 2024 on Governor Youngkin is equally as disturbing. We demand that you rescind Virginia’s “Anti-DEI Governor” invitation to speak at Commencement and to reaffirm our University’s commitment to DEI.”





