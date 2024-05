Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Shenandoah County’s school board voted Friday to restore the name of a high school and elementary school after Confederate military leaders. In a 5-1 vote the school board approved the renaming of Mountain View High School to Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary to Ashby Lee Elementary.

The school board’s recent vote reversed the 2020 decision to rename the schools. There was previously a failed attempt in 2022 to restore the names.