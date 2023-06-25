METRO EVENTS – The 2023 48th Annual Sully Antique Car Show: Worth the wait, despite long lines

June 22, 2023

Metro Events

Wendy Thompson

Photos by Wendy Thompson and DC Spotlight Newspaper

Sunday was Father’s Day, and often it’s pretty difficult to find the perfect gift for dads. However, for those lucky dads who received a ticket to the 2023 48th Annual Sully Antique Car Show this year, it was a Father’s Day filled with a plethora of automobile treats.

This year, the show was combined with antique car displays, as well as a celebration of Juneteenth history. Both events were resounding successes, thanks to the efforts of the Sully Historic Site in Chantilly, Virginia.

From antique Model T Fords and Thunderbirds to Porsches and Mustangs, the show was packed with shiny, rare cars, along with scores of fathers who were equally impressed with the displays. Most likely, the unforgettable DeLorean, made famous in the movie “Back to the Future”, was the spotlight of the show. The car with its winged doors drew a large crowd of spectators, reminiscing about the 1980s and the “car of the future,” as it was called back then. The owner of the DeLorean shared the news that newly discovered parts of the original DeLoreans have recently been found, and so the car manufacturer will be producing 500 new models of the DeLorean soon. The estimated price will be between $100,000-$200,000, he said.

Next year, for those with only a few good Father’s Day ideas, keep the car show in mind and on your short list of things that dad will undoubtedly find amazing.