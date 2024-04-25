NATIONAL NEWS – Heisman Trophy Trust reinstates Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced that they are reinstating Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman trophy. Bush relinquished his trophy in 2010 after an NCAA investigation found that he received benefits that were prohibited at the time.

The president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, Michael Comerford, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments.” He continued, “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”





